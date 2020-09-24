Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper Team Up To Give Away $250K To Fans ‘Affected By These Hard Times,

Back in the 1950s, a TV game show called “Queen for a Day” offered prizes to female contestants who shared their personal stories of woe, with the grand prize going to the woman who had the most heart-wrenching tale to tell.

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper are taking a similar approach for their new initiative, teaming up to dole out $250,000 to fans who share their stories of hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Bieber and Chance took to social media on Thursday to issue identical posts, offering a monetary award as thanks to fans for propelling their new collab “Holy” to the No. 1 spot on the charts.

In the posts, both declared they’re “ partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times. Tell us your story if you feel like sharing. To enter drop your $cashtag & use #JBChanceHoly.”

Thanks for the love on Holy. @chancetherapper and I are partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times. Tell us your story if you feel like sharing. To enter drop your $cashtag & use #JBChanceHoly pic.twitter.com/zbTWGQIHYi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 24, 2020

Thanks for the love on Holy. @justinbieber and I are partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times. Tell us your story if you feel like sharing. To enter drop your $cashtag & use #JBChanceHoly pic.twitter.com/FlsHRwpQ42 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 24, 2020

Both artists’ Twitter accounts were deluged with requests from fans going through difficult times, including one whose home was devastated by Hurricane Laura, as both began making payments to those in need.