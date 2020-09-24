New Mother Katy Perry Tweets About Being A Working Mom

Katy Perry is a new mom, and she’s also a working mom.

The “American Idol” judge made that abundantly clear when she took to Twitter on Thursday to share her experience after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in late August.

Perry shared a series of tweets, beginning by noting the “popular misconception” that being a mother “isn’t a full-time job.”

Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job 🙃🍼🤪 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

She continued by writing that when a new mother such as herself finally does return to work, regardless of profession, “it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off…’ she’s coming from a full-time job… of being a mom, lol.”

part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of “time off…” she’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

She then encouraged her followers to call their moms to share their love and appreciation — and to “advocate for paid family leave!”

Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

Perry concluded by telling her followers that being a mom may be a full-time job, but it’s one that she loves.