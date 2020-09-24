New Mother Katy Perry Tweets About Being A Working Mom

By Brent Furdyk.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Katy Perry is a new mom, and she’s also a working mom.

The “American Idol” judge made that abundantly clear when she took to Twitter on Thursday to share her experience after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in late August.

RELATED: Katy Perry Gives Birth To First Child With Orlando Bloom

Perry shared a series of tweets, beginning by noting the “popular misconception” that being a mother “isn’t a full-time job.”

She continued by writing that when a new mother such as herself finally does return to work, regardless of profession, “it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off…’ she’s coming from a full-time job… of being a mom, lol.”

She then encouraged her followers to call their moms to share their love and appreciation — and to “advocate for paid family leave!”

Perry concluded by telling her followers that being a mom may be a full-time job, but it’s one that she loves.

Click to View Gallery

Hollywood’s Baby Boom Continues

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP