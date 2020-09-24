Vin Diesel Unleashes His Inner Pop Star With Release Of New Single ‘Feel Like I Do’

Vin Diesel may be between “Fast & Furious” movies for the time being, but don’t for a moment think that he’s sitting idly by burning time.

The 53-year-old actor proved that this week by showcasing a whole other side of himself that fans may not even have know had existed with the release of his new pop single, “Feel Like I Do”.

Diesel debuted his new track on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“Kelly, I am so honoured to be able to debut my new music on your show,” said Diesel in a video Clarkson introduced.

Honouring Clarkson for maintaining her “authenticity,” Diesel explained that under normal circumstances he’d be working on a movie right now, but “as you know, that’s not possible.”

Instead, he shared, “I have another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart.”

Diesel then proceeded to introduce Clarkson’s viewers to his new song, produced by Norwegian DJ Kygo.

“For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone,” he wrote on Instagram to announce the new song. “Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.”