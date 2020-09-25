Zayn Drops Music Video For His First Solo Single In Two Years, ‘Better’

Zayn is back with a brand new single.
The singer released “Better” Friday, also dropping the Ryan Hope-directed music video.
Zayn and Hope worked closely together on the video, which features the musician being watched and monitored by unknown characters.
“Better” is the first track from Zayn’s forthcoming album, which is set to be his most personal project to date.
The release comes two years after the former One Direction band member dropped his second solo studio album, Icarus Falls, back in December 2018.
Malik recently welcomed a baby girl with Gigi Hadid, with the singer sharing the exciting news in a sweet social media post.
He shared:
Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw
— zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020