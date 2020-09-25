Tory Lanez Denies Shooting Megan Thee Stallion On New Album ‘DAYSTAR’

Tory Lanez addresses Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting claims on his new album DAYSTAR.

Lanez, whom Megan claims shot her on July 12, released the album to argue his innocence.

He raps on “Money Over Fallouts”, “How the f**k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” Pitchfork reports.

The rapper also includes snippets from news pieces about the alleged shooting and declares his innocence on “The Most High”.

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully …. pic.twitter.com/rC7oAotwfR — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

Lanez alludes to his private conversations with Megan on “Friends Become Strangers”, rapping: “We both know what happened that night and what I did.”

On “Sorry But I Had To” Lanez mentions Megan by name, rapping: “You could’ve asked, ‘N***a what happened, did you do it?’”

He also asks, “If you got shot from behind how can you identify me?”

The album comes after Megan said during an Instagram Live stream in August: “Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s**t. Stop lying.”

According to Megan, she and Lanez — along with one of her friends and one of Lanez’ security personnel, were in a car, driving to her house. She alleged that an argument broke out, and she left the car in anger.

Megan claimed Lanez shot her from the back seat of the car.

Lanez was arrested in July following the incident, charged with carrying a concealed weapon and released on bail, the Guardian reported.

The L.A. County district attorney’s office then said it was reviewing the case over a possible assault charge in August, and asked L.A. police to investigate further.

See some of the reaction to Lanez’s album below.

Tory lanez is very disrespectful. — azania (@SirNjabulo) September 25, 2020

Tory Lanez is disrespectful on so many levels. — alexis 🤍 (@itsBOYKIN_noS) September 25, 2020

Tory Lanez is beyond disrespectful. I cannot believe he made a song about shooting Megan — A. (@ahndahhh) September 25, 2020

This guy Tory Lanez dropped an album to capitalize on shooting Megan Thee Stallion and people are listening to it. — AB (@AB_Spice) September 25, 2020

I guess Tory lanez ain't really sorry about what he did to meg since he's trying to capitalize of it 🙄 pic.twitter.com/weVbW6UvHm — Elle (@NickiSan247) September 25, 2020

ET Canada has contacted Megan’s rep for comment.