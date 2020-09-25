Carrie Underwood’s 5-Year-Old Son Isaiah Joins Her For Adorable ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Cover

Carrie Underwood has a very special guest on her new holiday album My Gift.

The singer’s 5-year-old son Isaiah Fisher makes his musical debut on Underwood’s stunning rendition of the Christmas classic, “Little Drummer Boy”.

Underwood, who is also mom to 1-year-old Jacob, collaborates with John Legend on the track “Hallelujah”, as well.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Reveals Track List For Christmas Album ‘My Gift’ Including A Special Duet

This album marks the first-ever Christmas album for the country superstar.

Underwood is set to perform a range of holiday tracks for a Christmas special, which will air on HBO Max.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner teased the holiday release during a virtual fan club party earlier in the summer.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Husband Mike Fisher

She said in a trailer, “I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming.

“I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection.”

Underwood then spoke about her new album on “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen” on Apple Music Country.

She said of her son correcting her for singing the wrong lyrics, “Isaiah’s always had like that perfect little kid voice. He really has. Even when he was itty bitty, it was just the perfect little tenor, and it was just such a cute little voice.

“He loves to sing and he memorizes lyrics, and even if sometimes I’m singing something from one of his little shows, he’ll be like, ‘No, that’s not how it goes.’

“The fact that you know that, and the fact that you correct me is so me. That’s the me in you. So yeah, he loves to sing. And throughout the whole thing, once we had him come into the studio, everything we did after that, I’m like, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter anyway, because this is Isaiah’s record.’ This is his album, let’s be real.”

Underwood added of their duet, “I wanted it to be a proper kind of duet and I knew the lines I wanted him to sing. And then at the end, after he was done, I was like, ‘Well, I need to go back and harmonize with him. I want us to be singing together at some point on this song.’ It was nice. When he listened to it back and he heard me singing along with him, he was kind of like, ‘Why are you doing that?’ Like I’m stepping on his part. I was like, ‘Well, it’s called harmony. And we sing together.'”