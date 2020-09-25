Carrie Underwood’s Five-Year-Old Son Isaiah Joins Her For Adorable ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Cover

Carrie Underwood has a very special guest on her new holiday album My Gift.

The singer’s five-year-old son Isaiah Fisher makes his musical debut on Underwood’s stunning rendition of the Christmas classic, “Little Drummer Boy”.

Underwood, who is also mom to one-year-old Jacob, collaborates with John Legend on the track “Hallelujah”, as well.

This album marks the first-ever Christmas album for the country superstar.

Underwood is set to perform a range of holiday tracks for a Christmas special, which will air on HBO Max.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner teased the holiday release during a virtual fan club party earlier in the summer.

She said in a trailer, “I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming.

“I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection.”