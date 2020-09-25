Snoop Dogg & Rare Essence ‘Hit The Floor’ With Groovy New Music Video

Snoop Dogg is getting groovy.

The rap icon teamed up with legendary go-go band Rare Essence for their new single and music video “Hit the Floor”.

On Friday, Rare Essence will also officially premiere the single during a 45th-anniversary virtual show.

The show will feature a full 60-minute set from the band, celebrating over four decades in the music scene.

A behind-the-scenes video released in anticipation of the special shows Snoop and the band filming their “Hit the Floor” music video.

“They’re one of the greatest to ever do it,” Snoop says of Rare Essence in the clip.