Steve Martin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley Reveal How ‘Father Of The Bride’ Reunion Came About Ahead Of Mini-Movie’s Premiere

There have been numerous reunions over Zoom during quarantine, the latest being the “Father of the Bride” cast.

The stars of the much-loved 1991 film got together for a mini-movie all for a good cause, with it being set to premiere at 6 p.m. ET Friday.

Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley joined Jenna Bush Hager on “Today” to chat about the reunion that producer Nancy Meyers put together.

RELATED: Netflix Is Hosting A ‘Father of the Bride’ Reunion Special To Benefit The World Central Kitchen

Martin shared, “She said ‘What if we did one to help people in the pandemic get food?’ and I said, ‘That just sounds like a great idea.’ And I cleared my schedule! Very busy. And we did it.”

As the classic movie "Father of the Bride" nears its 30th anniversary, the whole gang is getting back together for a new chapter in their story. @Jennabushhager sat down with @SteveMartinToGo and @Kimwilliamspais to talk about the cast reunion. pic.twitter.com/omkTMUM6qu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 25, 2020

Martin, Williams-Paisley, Diane Keaton, Kieran Culkin, and Martin Short are all getting back into character for the mini-sequel, showing the Banks family’s life during the pandemic.

Martin continued, “I have to compliment Nancy Meyers’ writing, she introduced the characters so perfectly and so well timed there are really some good surprises.”

RELATED: Steve Martin Joins The Philadelphia Orchestra For ‘Office Supplies’

Williams-Paisley added, “It took a surprising amount of work considering that it was on Zoom and it was a short film. We shot it over the course of about a week,” as Martin joked, “On a movie, we actors are so used to having everything done. If your hair is up then somebody comes in and moves a hair or if you need makeup somebody comes in and does that.”

Martin added, “The scenes are written in such a touching way and of course everybody was so much fun. Marty Short, Diane Keaton, Kimberly. All these people. Funny people.”

Bush Hager then asked, “Kimberly, I didn’t realize it was your very first film. Were you intimidated?” to which the actress replied, “I remember the first day on set asking Steve if he had any advice and he said, ‘Yeah, you are gonna need a good therapist.'”

Martin said, “Kimberly was cast in a one-in-a-million chance she sent in a videotape of her performance. Magic still does happen in Hollywood.”

See more in the clip above.