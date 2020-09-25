Ryan Reynolds Introduces Aviation Gin ‘Home School Edition’ To Help Parents

Ryan Reynolds is here to help parents get through homeschooling their kids.

On Thursday, the actor shared a hilarious new promo for his Aviation American Gin, introducing the “Home School Edition”.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Narrates Grumpy Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee Ad

“It’s back-to-school time, which this year has a whole new meaning,” Reynolds says.

“That’s why today I’m introducing Aviation American Gin: Home School Edition. It’s just like the classic delicious Aviation Gin that you love but with more ounces,” he adds.

Explaining the idea behind the new bottle, Reynolds says, “It can help with a variety of subjects: fourth-grade geography, whatever the f**k new math is, and revisiting your own, long-forgotten middle school traumas.”

Finally, he adds, “Middle school is the f**king worst.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Shows Interest In Buying Welsh Soccer Team Wrexham AFC

And just in case people thought the whole thing was a joke, Reynolds shared a screenshot of the “Home School Edition” 1.75-litre bottle available for purchase.

Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

“Yup. It’s a real thing,” he captioned it.