‘No One’ Is Going To Stop Alicia Keys And James Corden From Performing

Alicia Keys and James Corden love putting on a show, even if there’s no audience.

In a segment from the latest “The Late Late Show”, the host is walking through the studio halls when stumbles on Keys in a room practising on a grand piano.

“I’m just messing around,” Keys says. “It’s just kind of weird not having an audience anymore.”

“Ugh, you’re telling me,” Corden responds. “We’re both used to performing for thousands of people.”

After reminiscing, the two sing a song about safety and performing in an empty studio during the COVID-19 pandemic, set to the melody of Keys’ hit “No One”.

“Not a soul in sight/And it echoes forever,” Corden sings.

At one point, the duo are interrupted by a staffer trying to close up.