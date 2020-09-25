Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate Their Joint Birthday With Adorable Messages To One Another

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared sweet messages to one another as they celebrated their joint birthday Friday.
The married couple of 20 years were born on the same date, albeit 25 years apart, with Douglas turning 76 and Zeta-Jones being 51.
Douglas posted an adorable montage of some of time together over the years.
He joked, “I bet you are glad this year is over” in the caption, before adding: “Here’s to the future.”
RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals What She And Michael Douglas Have Planned For Their 20th Wedding Anniversary
Zeta-Jones posted an array of snaps of people celebrating their birthdays on the same day, leading with her hubby, of course.
View this post on Instagram
I am so honored to be born on the same day as all these talented people! Happy Birthday Will, Heather, Serge, Barbara and OF COURSE the father of my children and my husband Michael ❤️ And to the “man of steel” our dear friend Christopher, you are always in our hearts and never forgotten. Happy Birthday my fellow Libras! 💕 🎁
RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones Talks About Her ‘Wonderful’ Quarantine With Kids
She also shared a cute photo of her and Douglas on her Instagram Story, alongside: “It’s our birthday today.”
The lovebirds share two children: Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17.