‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Reveals ‘Amicable’ Split From Fiancé After 10 Years Together

Karamo Brown appeared on Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and had some sad news to share.

Speaking with guest host tWitch, the “Queer Eye” star revealed that he and fiancé Ian Jordan had split up after a decade together.

According to Brown, the couple, who share two sons, had initially postponed their wedding and only to separate.

RELATED: Karamo Brown Of ‘Queer Eye’: ‘Most People Don’t Even Realize That They’re Grieving’

“My fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, we broke up about three and a half months ago,” Brown explained.

“It’s one of those things… we were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, ‘How is our communication? How is other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?’ We’re not 20 anymore, so wasn’t just like, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna text you anymore.’ We have a family and home. How do we separate this?”

“We went to virtual counselling. We did a lot of things. But eventually I was like, ‘This is a moment where I need to decide, Is my happiness important?’” Brown continued.

RELATED: Karamo Brown On Coming Out To His Dad: ‘It Split The Family Apart And We Didn’t Speak For 10 Years’

“Once I made that decision, I said, ‘We’re going to have to break up.’ There was luckily no cheating, we’re good friends. It’s very nice… but yeah, no more wedding.”