Derek Hough Says He And Girlfriend Hayley Erbert ‘Got Closer’ As A Couple During Quarantine

Quarantine has been good for Derek Hough’s relationship.

RELATED: Derek Hough Replacing Len Goodman As Judge On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

On Friday, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with guest host Twitch and talks about life during the pandemic.

Hough has been quarantining with girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

“We came together, we got closer,” he says. “We grew as a couple tremendously. We even started a YouTube channel together, cooking.”

RELATED: Derek Hough Reacts To The ‘DWTS’ Switch-Up: ‘I Was Pretty Shocked’

Asked if he feels ready to get married and have kids, Hough teases, “Maybe,” and jokes that he’ll consider it when Erbert’s YouTube channel hits “half a million subscribers.”

Hough and Erbert have been dating since 2015 after meeting on the set of “Dancing with the Stars”.