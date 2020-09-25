Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex-Husband Tom Green For First Time In 15 Years

Way back in 2001, Drew Barrymore and Tom Green called it quits after being married for less than a year.

Now, nearly 20 years later, Barrymore welcomed the Canadian comedian as a guest on Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, marking the first time the pair have seen each other in more than 15 years.

She marvelled at what’s taken place in both their lives since their divorce.

“You know, when you say 20 years, it’s sometimes it’s the blink of an eye, and sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve lived so much in these last 20 years.’ You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life. It’s just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it, it just thrills me to no end. I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Reflects On Flashing David Letterman: ‘I Pushed The Limits’

Green replied, thanking her for the invite.

“I was so happy when you invited me on the show. It’s been too long, it’s nice to reconnect. We really did not talk for about 15 years I guess and this is really the first time we’ve looked at each other face to face in 15 years.”

“One of the things that means so much to me professionally,” said Barrymore, “also is because one of the reasons we got to know each other in the first place was I admired your work so much and so I reached out to you and asked you to come and do ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and you so graciously said yes.”

“That was so exciting getting to do that movie with you,” he said. “And you know, we kind of sort of hit it off right away pretty much. We had a lot of laughs together. I think one of our first dates I think we went and bought lobsters because we both love animals and we both got lobsters and we released them into the ocean. That was what we decided to do.”

In another portion of the interview, Green surprised Barrymore with a 20-year-old personalized mug, featuring a photo of Barrymore wearing a neck brace.

“I found this mug in my garage a couple of years ago and I just kind of kept it because I figured someday I might be on your TV show and it’d be fun to have a sip out of your mug,” joked Green.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Says She Did ‘Terribly’ At Online Dating, Got Stood Up On A Date

Previously, Barrymore shared her excitement about reconnecting with Green in an interview with ET.

“It wasn’t for TV and TV sensationalism. It’s very emotional and there was a meaning and a depth to it, but a fun celebration,” she said. “We were just kids. We’re both more grown-up now and there has been a whole life lived,” she added. “It’s wild to reconnect.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.