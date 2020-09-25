Charles Barkley Suffers Backlash After Comments On Breonna Taylor Case

Charles Barkley is in some hot water.

The former NBA star sparked backlash on Thursday over comments about the Breonna Taylor case made before a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Charles Barkley says you can't put the Breonna Taylor case in the same situation as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at the police pic.twitter.com/8dMjVMZp39 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020

“I don’t think this one was like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery and things like that,” Barkley said. “I feel sad that this young lady lost her life. I think this one was — the no-knock warrant is something we need to get rid of… across the board. But I am worried to lump all these situations in together.”

He continued, “And I just feel bad that the young lady lost her life. But we do have to take into account that her boyfriend shot at the cops and shot a cop. So like I say, even though I am really sorry she lost her life, I just don’t think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery.”

Breonna Taylor was killed by police officers who entered her apartment late at night while she was sleeping on a warrant for her ex-boyfriend.

Earlier this week, a grand jury declined to indict the officers in relation to Taylor’s death, while one officer was charged with wanton endangerment for firing into neighbouring apartments.

On the show, Shaquille O’Neal agreed with Barkley’s comments: “I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in. You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred and we’re sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back.”

On Twitter, Barkley and O’Neal came in for plenty of criticism over their comments.

I dnt know why Charles barkley still surprises yall lolpic.twitter.com/L7AIkso4Gx — tayö (@tayoshi2) September 25, 2020

"We need to stop the defund or abolish the police crap." – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/0PiBnCOJTI — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 25, 2020

i’m honestly speechless … — Ashley Nicole. (@AshNicoleMoss) September 25, 2020

I didn’t know I could be this disgusted by Charles Barkley. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 25, 2020