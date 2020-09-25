2 Chainz Vs. Big Boi In ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Rap Battle

Hip-hop fans have witnessed plenty of rap battles over the years.

However, the latest one took place not on a musical stage but in a television studio as 2 Chainz and Big Boi were joined by their respective families to compete on “Celebrity Family Feud”.

On Thursday night’s edition of the Steve Harvey-hosted game show, the rappers and their relatives faced off during an episode that also featured Kathie Lee Gifford taking on Ricki Lake.

RELATED: Weezer And Fall Out Boy Go Head To Head On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Ahead of the episode, the show’s official Instagram account shared a sneak-peek photo.

Check out some highlights from the episode: