Watch: Robert Redford, Edward Norton Premiere Documentary ‘Public Trust’ Live On YouTube

Edward Norton is inviting documentary fans to the premiere of “Public Trust”.

The virtual event will take place on YouTube Friday night with Norton and the filmmakers.

“Public Trust” is about America’s system of public lands and waters that are held in trust for all Americans, documenting the fight to protect them.

“Even in this moment of deep polarization, there are some things we ought to be able to unite around like defence of our public lands,” Norton said ahead of the premiere. “Yet, they’ve never been more threatened.”

The film is from director David Garrett Byars and Patagonia Films. Yvon Chouinard and Robert Redford are executive producers.

Catch the premiere Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT live on YouTube.