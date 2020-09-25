David Oyelowo Reveals His Father Has Passed Away

David Oyelowo took to Instagram on Friday to share some sad news: his father — known to his Instagram followers as Papa O — has passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I bring the news of the passing of my BELOVED father,” wrote Oyelowo in an emotional message on Instagram.

“My brothers and I knew him as our protector, guardian, hero, encourager and our lovely Daddy. You probably knew him as @the_leaf_blower, because of his hilarious antics with that very noisy device! You wouldn’t know it, but my Dad had been in a years long battle with colon cancer. My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he is now with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ,” added the actor.

“He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren,” Oyelowo continued. “He would often say to me. ‘God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it’. My last conversation with my Dad, as he fought through the pain, went like this. ME: Daddy I love you and it’s okay to let go. Are you ready to go and be with mummy now? MY DAD: Yes!”

Oyelowo concluded by writing that his father “passed away peacefully this week and I truly believe he’s now reunited with my mum in heaven, and although I will never truly get over losing him, my heart is full at the thought of him with my mother again. He loved her so much. Thank you to all who loved him, ‘followed’ him and celebrated this most transcendent of human beings. He loved you all. Giving love was his special gift, his true talent, his greatest example. Rest well, Daddy. ❤️”