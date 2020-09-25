Queen + Adam Lambert Deliver Incredible Performance Of ‘I Was Born To Love You’ At Japan Gig

Queen + Adam Lambert are set to release their upcoming concert album Live Around The World on October 2, but the band served up a treat for fans who can’t wait that long.

In a recently released clip, the group can be seen belting out “I Was Born To Love You” at an August 2014 gig at the Summer Sonic festival in Osaka, Japan.

RELATED: Queen + Adam Lambert Debut Live Performance Of ‘The Show Must Go On’

This particular performance was a special one, marking the first time they had ever played this arrangement of the song live together. Prior to this, Queen had rarely included the track in a live set — and the few times when the band did play it live, it was only as an abridged acoustic version.

The song originally appeared on Freddie Mercury’s 1985 solo album Mr. Bad Guy, but Queen made it their own 10 years later, featuring the track on the 1995 LP Made In Heaven.

“I had an obsession with the song and had the idea to make a new version, simulating how it would have sounded if we had been able to play it live with Freddie on stage,” Brian May said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “So the Queen version was put together as a ‘virtual’ live track, using Freddie’s spectacular vocal as the central thread.”

“Roger [Taylor], John [Deacon] and I played our parts live,” he continued, “to a rearranged template I’d put together — complete with some additions to the arrangement, taking some liberties with the vocal, and even borrowing some choice Freddie ad-libs, to add to the feeling that it was a live band recording. Little did we know that years later we’d have the opportunity with Adam to finally bring this arrangement to life on a real stage.”

Live Around The World, which is both a live concert album and Blu-ray/DVD, features Queen + Adam Lambert gigs from around the world, recorded during the past six years.

The set includes well-known tracks such as “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Somebody to Love”, as well as lesser-known tunes like “Love Kills” and “Tear It Up”.

RELATED: Queen And Adam Lambert To Release Live Concert Album And DVD

Live Around the World concludes with the band’s set at the 2020 Fire Fight Australia benefit gig, where they recreated their famous 1985 hits medley from Live Aid.

Lambert first joined the iconic band in 2009 after his run on “American Idol”. Since then, they have travelled the world to perform 218 shows for 3.5 million people.