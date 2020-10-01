Lily Collins Gushes About Unique Engagement Ring From Charlie McDowell: ‘I Was Very Surprised’

Lily Collins is headed down the aisle.

The “Emily In Paris” actress, 31, took to Instagram on Friday to announce her engagement to Charlie McDowell, revealing the director, 37, popped the question during a trip they were taking together.

“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together,” she captioned a series of photos.

McDowell shared a similar post, writing, “In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you.”

In the days following her engagement, Collins joined Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on “Live With Kelly And Ryan” and gushed about her new bling.

“I can’t believe I get to call myself a fiancé now,” she said. “I was very surprised as to when and where it would happen. But it was kind of one of those situations where I knew the second that I met him, that I wanted to be his wife one day.”

She added, “I was very surprised by it, but it’s exactly what I would’ve wanted and he knew me so well, obviously.”

Collins was previously linked to her “The Mortal Instruments” co-star Jamie Campbell Bower and “Captain America” star Chris Evans. McDowell famously dated “Game Of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke.

After months of speculation, Collins confirmed her relationship with her now-fiancé in 2019.