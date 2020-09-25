Livestream: Watch The 2020 CCMA Awards Featuring Performances By Tim McGraw, Kane Brown And More

Yee-Haw! Canada’s biggest night in country music is almost here and ET Canada has your ticket to the show.

In the video above, catch all your favourite country stars at Sunday’s 2020 CCMA Awards, broadcasting live on Global TV’s YouTube channel starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED: Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown & More To Perform At 2020 CCMA Awards

Canada’s own Dean Brody, Brett Kissel, The Reklaws, Dallas Smith, JoJo Mason, Don Amero, Tebey & Marie Mae, Jade Eagleson, Jess Moskaluke and the Hunter Brothers will all take the stage to perform from the fields of Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, home of the Boots & Hearts Music Festival.

Meanwhile, country superstars Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt & Breland, MacKenzie Porter, Tenille Townes, Meghan Patrick and Lindsay Ell will perform from Nashville, Tenn.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the James Barker Band to remain in separate locations, they will come together virtually to perform from two different countries.

Notable collaborations include the Reklaws and Dean Brody, as well as an all-female performance featuring Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Ell, Townes and Patrick.

The CCMA Awards will also air on Global TV and stream live on the Global TV App.

In addition, the show will be broadcast on Corus radio stations Country 105 (Calgary), CISN Country 103.9 (Edmonton) and Country 104 (London/Woodstock).

See the full list of nominees below ahead of Sunday’s show.