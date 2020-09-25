Dax Shepard Reveals Relapse In Candid Podcast Conversation About Addiction

Dax Shepard is getting honest about a very personal subject.

In the latest episode of his podcast “Armchair Expert”, the 45-year-old shared the story of how he relapsed in his battle with addiction, according to E! News.

“Eight years into sobriety, I had not done a single shady thing,” he said. “I hadn’t done anything grey.”

Shepard continued, “I immediately called my sponsor, and I said, ‘I’m in a ton of pain and I gotta work all day. And we have friends that have Vicodin.’ He said, ‘Okay, you can take a couple Vicodin to get through the day of work, but you have to go to the doctor, and you have to get a prescription, and then you have to have Kristen [Bell] dole out the prescription.'”

While the actor followed his sponsor’s guidance, he ended up taking things too far while visiting his father, who was being treated for cancer at the time.

“You know, we had so little in common and so much f**king friction,” he recalled. “But the No. 1 thing we had in common was we were both f**king addicts and we had never used anything together. And we sat there stoned and looked at the lake. And in that moment, I felt elation and I was just happy.”

He later admitted to Bell that he had relapsed, and she got him to call Alcoholics Anonymous.

“That was eight years ago,” Shepard said. “I’ve now had this experience where I did that, I felt bad, but there wasn’t any fallout from it. It was like, I felt bad, I said I felt bad, and then I did just move on and it was fine.”

But that wasn’t the end of it. According to Shepard, about six months ago he found himself getting “shadier,” rewarding himself with a Vicodin or two at the end of the day. “I feel I’m entitled to take two Vicodin at the end of the day because I am in pain. That again doesn’t feel that crazy,” he explained.