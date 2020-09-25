Ryan Reynolds Is Using Part Of His Salary To Hire BIPOC Crew Members On Upcoming Netflix Film

Ryan Reynolds is doing his bit in a bid to have more Black, Indigenous and people of colour on film sets.

Announcing the launch of Group Effort Initiative, the actor confirmed he’d be dip into his salary to cover the cost of hiring hire 10 to 20 people from marginalized communities to work as crew members on an upcoming Netflix production, set to be shot in Canada.

Applications opened online Thursday.

Now accepting #GroupEffortInitiative applications for Ryan Reynolds’ Untitled Netflix/Time Travel Project – https://t.co/PKtNIKZRMH — Group Effort (@groupeffort) September 24, 2020

“Making a film is a group effort, but for entirely too long that group has systemically excluded Black, Indigenous, people of colour and several other marginalized communities. This is a global problem which will not be fixed overnight, but change can start locally and immediately,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“Covid-willing, we’ll be starting a movie this fall. We’ll be bringing on between 10 and 20 trainees who are Black, Indigenous, people of colour or people from marginalized and excluded communities. Of all ages. From 18 to 118. (If you’re under 18, your time will come. Sorry, there are laws!)” the Canadian star continued.

“These new recruits will be paid and housed out of my salary and will spend their days on set learning from professionals and getting real-life experience that they can then parlay into another job and another job and hopefully a career in the film industry,” he added. “Specifics for the shoot are still being finalized. We will be sending out filming and application details in the coming weeks.”

The star gave further details about the initiative in a YouTube clip: