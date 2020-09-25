Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman And More Stars To Read Adult Bedtime Stories In ‘A World of Calm’ Series

Some of the world’s biggest stars will put adults to sleep when HBO Max’s new show, “A World of Calm”, hits screens in October.

Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the celebrities who will feature in the new series, which is based on the popular Calm app for users with anxiety and trouble sleeping.

A World of Calm is streaming October 1 on @hbomax #CillianMurphy pic.twitter.com/hUzdAdUOSf — Cillian Murphy Fans (@CMurphyFans) September 25, 2020

Arriving on HBO Max on Oct. 1, the 10 half-hour episodes, promise to “[transport] the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind. Each story is brought to life by a different iconic voice and will take viewers on a journey everywhere from a noodle maker’s kitchen in Seattle, to the forests of Latvia, and beyond our solar system to the outer stretches of the universe.”

The series will also feature voices of stars like Keanu Reeves, Mahershala Ali, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Kate Winslet reading bedtime stories for adults.