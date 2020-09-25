Dog The Bounty Hunter Says New Fiancée Is ‘A Natural’ Following Her First-Ever Criminal Hunt

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has a new hunting partner.

The reality star, 67, joined “The Dr. Oz Show” on Friday and gushed about bringing his new fiancée, Francie Frane, on her first-ever criminal hunt.

“I know she’s a hunter,” Dog explained. “Her and her two sons have hunted bow hunt, so they track, they look for things that the prey leaves behind. And so she’s kind of a natural.”

He added, “She just fit right in. She started getting leads and writing them down, so there’s more than just tracking and hunting.”

Dog proposed to Frane in March, just 10 months after Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, passed away from cancer at the age of 51.

“I need a partner,” he told People following the engagement. “I’ve said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn’t do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, ‘Big daddy, don’t lose her.'”