Sufjan Stevens Recalls ‘Traumatizing’ Performance At 2018 Oscars: A ‘Horrifying Scientology End-Of-Year Prom’

Sufjan Stevens, 45, received an Academy Award nomination for his song “Mystery of Love”, from the soundtrack for “Call Me By Your Name”.

The singer-songwriter performed the song at the 2018 edition of the Oscars, but he does not have a fond recollection of the experience.

“Honestly, one of the most traumatizing experiences of my entire life,” Stevens told The Guardian of taking to the stage at the Dolby Theatre.

He went on to describe the Academy Awards as “a horrifying Scientology end-of-year-prom,” that represented “everything I hate about America and popular culture.”

Despite the opportunity to perform his song for a worldwide audience estimated at 26 million, Stevens admitted he felt well out of his element.

“I didn’t want to have anything to do with that world and that culture,” he explained. “I don’t want to be part of any room full of adults hemming and hawing over plastic trophies.”