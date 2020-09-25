Da’Vonne Rogers On Representing The Black Community On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’: ‘I Was Fighting For All Of Us’

After a gruelling battle, three-time “Big Brother” player Da’Vonne Rogers was evicted from the “All-Stars” house on Thursday night. However, she didn’t leave without a bang.

Before being evicted by a vote of five to two, Rogers delivered yet another iconic speech, calling out the show’s history of predominantly white winners.

“21 seasons of winners and not one of those faces look like mine,” she said.

Over the past several weeks, Rogers has used her voice to amplify Black trans lives, and honour many of the past Black female “Big Brother” players in hopes that it will help change the course of the franchise in the future.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother All-Stars’: Lies, Betrayal And Backstabbing Lead To Big Eviction And Surprising Reveal

While catching up with ET Canada after being evicted, she says that she was very conscious of the outside world as well as the houseguests while making her speeches.

“Throughout the season, I made a point to take advantage of every opportunity that I had to educate while I was in there because a lot of people say how ‘I didn’t know,’ or ‘I wasn’t aware.’ So, I made sure to take the opportunity to make them aware so now they can no longer use that as an excuse,” she explains.

Continues Rogers: “Let’s take accountability, let’s acknowledge and let’s get educated. So, I hope from my speeches that they were able to understand the importance of what’s going on, why it matters so much to us, why we’re so passionate about it and how they can start thinking of ways to be an ally to help with the change that needs to happen.”

RELATED: ‘Big Brother All-Stars’: Da’Vonne Rogers Shares Powerful Black Lives Matter Message Before Eviction Vote

It’s safe to say that the 32-year-old’s fate was sealed after Tyler Crispen decided not to use the Power of Veto to save either her or her block buddy, Kevin Campbell.

However, for Rogers the biggest sense of betrayal she felt stemmed from last week, after Nicole Franzel lied about her decision to evict Ian Terry.

She says this led her to believe that David Alexander flipped the vote just to mess with her. But during Rogers’ goodbye messages from the houseguests, Nicole came clean.

“After hearing about Nicole flipping the vote, I feel bad. I feel bad about the exchange that I had with David this week,” Rogers admits.

Adds the “All-Star”: “It sucks and I’m so glad that I took a moment to hold myself accountable and apologize to him while I was in the house. I didn’t walk away from him you know, with that being our last encounter.”

“Nicole is Nicole. You know, I really wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt this season and that we could actually really be aligned with each other, we could start fresh,” Rogers reveals. “I’m starting to believe that it may have all been a lie. It sucks, but I do believe that karma is real. I’ll see her soon.”

RELATED: Ian Terry Says It Was ‘Very Frustrating’ To Be Nominated By Dani Briones On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

Although this may be her third stint in the “Big Brother” house, Rogers has definitely made her mark when it comes to her gameplay and representing the Black community on a global platform.

“Coming into this house, my only goal was ‘I have to do it for those that are following me.’ You know, those aspiring houseguests who look like me, who feel like me. This game is not catered towards us, this game is not for us, we are not designed to win this game. So, all of that was on my heart and on my mind while I was in the house and I was fighting. I wasn’t just fighting for Da’Vonne, I was fighting for all of us,” she explains.

Continuing, “I fought like hell and I hope that they saw that and I hope that they’re not discouraged because I was evicted and that they know that it’s okay. It’s just maybe I wasn’t the one to be able to do it, but there’s still room, come in, audition, you can do it.”

RELATED: Bayleigh Dayton Addresses Fight With Christmas Abbott, Playing ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ In The Era Of BLM Movement

She may have just become the second member of the jury, but Rogers already has her sights set on the third.

“I would love to see Tyler evicted next from the ‘Big Brother’ house,” she admits. “There are a lot of moves that he made in the house that I’m not really a fan of, especially when he came to Bayleigh and me and said he wanted to self-evict.”

“Then he goes on to say, ‘Well I’m doing this because you guys are here for a bigger reason and I support the Black lives matter movement and I know that’s why you guys are here, and I want to show you guys that I am an ally, I am with you.’ So, that’s why I feel you need to come out of this game because it is never, never is it okay to use the movement strategically for game purposes. I’m not okay with that. So come on, come sit with me,” Rogers expresses.

Tune in to new episodes of “Big Brother: All-Stars” Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.