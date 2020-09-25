Netflix Debuts First Look At George Clooney’s New Film ‘The Midnight Sky’

Space is the only safe place left in George Clooney’s new post-apocalyptic thriller.

Netflix has debuted the first official images from Clooney’s new film, “The Midnight Sky”.

Felicity Jones. Photo: Netflix

Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo. Photo: Philippe Antonello/Netflix

“This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe,” the official description reads.

Kyle Chandler. Photo: Philippe Antonello/Netflix

George Clooney, David Oyelowo and Tiffany Boone. Photo: Philippe Antonello/Netflix

Based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton, the film also stars David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone with Demián Bichir and Kyle Chandler.

Clooney directed and stars in “The Midnight Sky”, out on Netflix in December.