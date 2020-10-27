Netflix Debuts First Trailer For George Clooney’s Sci-Fi Epic ‘The Midnight Sky’

Space is the only safe place left in George Clooney’s new post-apocalyptic adventure.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the full trailer for “The Midnight Sky”, giving the first look at the film’s epic race against time.

“This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe,” the official description reads.

Last month, Netflix debuted the first official images from “The Midnight Sky”.

In the trailer, Clooney sets out on his desperate trek through the Arctic landscape to get his message out to the astronauts up in space.

“You want to be an explorer, but while you’re doing that, your own life is just slipping away,” one character tells him.

“That’s why I have to contact them, before it’s too late,” Clooney’s character responds.

Based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton, the film also stars David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir, and Kyle Chandler.

Clooney directed and stars in “The Midnight Sky”, out in theatres in December and on Netflix on Dec. 23.