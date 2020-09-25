First Look At Designers Syd And Shea McGee In Netflix’s ‘Dream Home Makeover’

With the launch of “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network delayed until next year, fans of husband-and-wife design duos can get their fix with a new series from Netflix.

“Dream Home Makeover” features spouses Syd and Shea McGee of McGee and Co. and Studio McGee, following the couple’s exploits as they make design dreams come true for real families in desperate need of updating their homes.

A new trailer for the six-episode series introduces viewers to the McGees, who are also parents to two young daughters.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian & More Star In New Trailer For Netflix Home Improvement Show ‘Get Organized With The Home Edit’

“Syd and Shea McGee started documenting their signature rustic interior design style and home renovations on Instagram back in 2010 and grew their social media presence into two thriving businesses: Studio McGee and McGee and Co.,” reads the Netflix synopsis of the new series.

“’Dream Home Makeover’ melds together the personal side of the McGees, what it’s like to raise their two daughters and build their own dream home, along with the day-to-day of running a successful business,” the synopsis continues.

Each episode will feature one home design project, ranging from budget-friendly living room upgrades to entire home renovations where money is not an object.

RELATED: Elite Realtors Sell Extravagant Hamptons Homes In Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House’

“Whether our clients have $2 million or $20,000, I want them all to feel that sense of peace when they walk in the door,” Shea McGee says in the trailer.

Regardless of the scope or budget of the project, notes the synopsis, the McGees focus on “creating jaw-dropping interiors that are unfussy, accessible, and breathtakingly simple at any level of the budget ladder — it’s the perfect aspirational design series with relatable tips for viewers looking to bring beauty into their own abodes.”

“Dream Home Makeover” premieres on Friday, Oct. 16.