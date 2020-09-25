Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton Collaborators Reveal Strategies To Fame In ‘$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls’

A new series will give viewers an intimate look into what it really takes to become one of the world’s most talked about stars.

Airing this Sunday, “$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls” will explore how three of the top celebrities of the 2000s – Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian West – changed what it means to be famous.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Pranks Kim Kardashian By Telling Her She’s Going To Rehab

Sheeraz Hasan, founder of Fame by Sheeraz, is a strategist who helped boost the careers of Kardashian, Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and other A-listers.

“I first met Kim [when] she was Paris Hilton’s stylist and assistant,” Hasan said. “When you look at someone like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton you have people who understand the game of paparazzi… When I built Kim Kardashian’s career there was no social media. The only form of content that you could get was through the paparazzi.”

One of Hasan’s main strategies was to keep Kardashian “in the news all the time, every single day.”

“I said, ‘I’m going to make the entire world sick of the word Kardashian.’ How am I going to do that? I’m going to document everything and put it out to the news,” he confessed. “She changes her hair, I’ll make it news. She goes to Starbucks? I’m going to make it news.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Admires ‘Ray Of Sunshine’ JoJo Siwa In ‘Time”s ‘100 Most Influential People’ List

Jason Moore was Hilton’s manager in the early 2000s. It was Moore’s idea to give Hilton’s brand its infamous tagline.

“I went to Paris and said, ‘I have this idea. I think we should trademark, ‘That’s hot,’” he said. “She was like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

A sex tape featuring the heiress and her then boyfriend, Rick Salomon, leaked at around the same time as Hilton’s reality show “The Simple Life” was set to premiere.

Despite Hilton and her team being unhappy with the tape’s release, the show became an instant hit.

“Thirteen million viewers pretty much translated their curiosity into [a] marketing machine for me,” added Moore. “Why was it a hit? Because of curiosity.”

RELATED: Paris Hilton Shares Video Of Reunion With Former Frenemy Kim Kardashian

“$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls – A Special Edition of 20/20” airs on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.