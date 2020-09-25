Brian Austin Green Laughs Off Ex Vanessa Marcil’s Comments About Him On His Podcast

Brian Austin Green isn’t worried about recent comments made by his ex Vanessa Marcil.

During Thursday’s episode of his podcast “…with Brian Austin Green”, the “90210” alum, 47, appeared to mock Marcil’s comments when she recently called him a “angry/sad human being.”

It all started when Marcil posted about Green and their son Kassius, 18, on her Instagram on 9/11 this month.

When a follower commented on her post, writing, “I think you still love Brian Austin Green,” Marcil began posting about her relationship with Green. “I was never in love with him but I am very proud of the fact that my son loves his dad unconditionally and has chosen to forgive,” she wrote. “I celebrate Kassius’ love for his father and remain extremely grateful that Kass was finally invited back into his father’s life.”

Adding, “I did however feel sorry for him. I still do. He’s a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father. I consciously knew that I could work through childhood traumas through him and I have. I have great empathy towards him and other people who are still in pain from their childhoods.”

But during Thursday’s episode, titled “Sangry”, Green joked, “I’m just angry… I’m angry and I’m sad all the time. And I just don’t know what to do about it. I’m more angry today, I don’t know why.”

He added, “My temper it’s legendary. If you check around the industry, I’m known as the angry, sad guy. And the diva on set.”

That’s when his co-host, Derek Russell, added, “I’ve been there for you every step of the way, but I never loved you, Brian… I never loved you.”