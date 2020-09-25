Melissa Benoist And Chris Wood Welcome A Baby Boy

“Supergirl” has become a “Supermom” after Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood welcomed their first child together.

Benoist took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the happy news and share a glimpse at their new baby boy.

“Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago,” revealed the 31-year-old actress, captioning a picture of Huxley’s tiny hand.

She added, “This little boy is everything.”

Sharing the same photograph to his Instagram account, Wood said, “Our son was born his name is Huxley he’s amazing and no it’s probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years.”

The couple first revealed the pregnancy on Instagram back in March.

“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!,” wrote Benoist.

Benoist and Wood got married in September 2019 after first meeting on the “Supergirl” set.