Yara Shahidi Tapped To Play Tinkerbell In Disney’s Upcoming ‘Peter Pan And Wendy’ Live-Action Remake

Yara Shahidi is set to become Disney’s Tinkerbell in a new live-action movie titled, “Peter Pan And Wendy”.

Entertainment Tonight confirms the “Grown-ish” actress, 20, has been tapped to play the sassy green fairy in the upcoming Disney remake.

Shahidi’s casting makes history as she’ll be the first actress of colour to fill the role. The news follows Disney’s casting of Black actress Halle Bailey as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”.

Filmmaker David Lowery is taking on the classic tale, while Toby Halbrooks is penning the script.

Shahidi joins Jude Law, who will play Captain Hook, and youngsters Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, who will play Peter Pan and Wendy, respectively.

“Peter Pan” joins the ranks of Disney’s other successful live-action remakes, including “Beauty And The Beast”, “Aladdin”, “The Lion King” and most recently Disney+’s “Mulan”.

