The Canadian Academy Commits To ‘Diversifying The Next Generation Of Canadian Storytellers’ With Addition Of New Board Members

On Sept. 25, the Canadian Academy announced it was naming several new members to its board, in addition to a new rule, some new initiatives and a new development program.

The Canadian Academy, which honours the best of Canadian film and television with the annual Canadian Screen Awards, announced five additions to the board of directors: actors Stephan James (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) and Shamier Anderson (“Wynonna Earp”); Andréa Grau, founder & owner of Touchwood PR; Jennifer Hollyer, president of the Jennifer Hollyer Agency; and Cree actress/politician Tina Keeper (“North of 60”).

“As the Canadian Academy’s work continues to expand beyond award presentations into the realm of nurturing and diversifying the next generation of Canadian storytellers, each of these individuals will add a unique voice and expertise to that growth,” said the Academy in a statement on Friday, noting that these five will be joining 15 board members in good standing.

The Canadian Academy also announced it has been selected as the Global Access Programs partner for WarnerMedia, resulting in the launch of the WarnerMedia x Canadian Academy Global Access Writers Program, described as “a talent development initiative focused on experienced but underrepresented Canadian writers, equipping them with unprecedented connections with and exposure to WarnerMedia executives, creators, and opportunities.”

“I’m thrilled about our partnership with the Canadian Academy,” said Deanna Cadette, executive director of WarnerMedia’s global access programs. “Canada has some of the finest seasoned writers in the business from underrepresented communities. There’s no time like the present to amplify their voices and showcase their talents to a global audience that’s hungry for new stories and unique perspectives.”

More information on the Canadian Academy’s announcements can be found right here.