Tyra Banks Admits ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Had Some Serious Inclusivity Problems: ‘We Messed Up’

Tyra Banks is speaking out about all of the “America’s Next Top Model” backlash.

In recent months, Banks and the reality show have come under fire for the controversial comments, competitions, makeovers and lack of inclusivity that took place over the 24 seasons of the show.

Banks joined Tamron Hall on Global’s “Tamron Hall” and apologized.

“We were still operating in a world—I was still a model at the time, not a retired model yet, and still operating in this world that had so many rules,” she explained. “It was this awful push and pull that we all had.”

And Banks admitted there were “different categories of things we messed up” and there was “a whole bunch of things that we did mess up.”

“I was trying to push boundaries but was also torn to try to make sure that these girls could work, so it was a balance,” she explained. “It was like, ‘Oh, break beauty barriers,’ but yeah, I can break them all I want on the show, but they’ll graduate from the show, and they won’t work.”

Banks now sees the show’s missteps, including her comments to Danielle Evans about her choice not to close the gap in her front teeth.

“Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Banks said during that season.

“I had model agents here saying, ‘These three girls could really, really work, but this must change,’ so there was a whole behind-the-scenes thing happening,” Banks said. “Instead of me saying, ‘You must change this,’ on TV, I think what I should have said is, ‘You’re beautiful.’”

“ANTM” officially ended in 2018.

