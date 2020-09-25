Report: Three Crew Members On ‘Scream 5’ Set Test Positive For COVID-19

Filming on “Scream 5” is set to resume as scheduled on Monday, despite three members of the movie’s crew having reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Deadline, the crew members will “immediately be quarantined and undergo more testing.” The outlet reports that contact tracing is also being practiced.

Despite the rumours that filming would be halted, the Wilmington, NC production is going ahead with shooting next week.

The newest instalment of the “Scream” franchise will star Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Campbell will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the horror sequel.

“After spending time speaking with [filmmaking group] Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the ‘Scream’ franchise,” Campbell shared. “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

“We’re pinching ourselves!” added Radio Silence. “It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a ‘Scream’ movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honoured to join her in Woodsboro.”

“Scream 5” is currently scheduled to premiere on Jan. 14, 2022. It will be the first film in the franchise to not be directed by Wes Craven, as Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett take the helm.

ET Canada has reached out to the movie studio for comment.