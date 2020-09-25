Young Twitter Discovers Eddie Murphy’s 1985 Single ‘Party All The Time’

By Aynslee Darmon.

The youngsters of Twitter just discovered Eddie Murphy had a recording career and they’ve officially lost their minds.

Murphy’s rediscovered track from 1985, called “Party All The Time”, is a shock to young fans who mostly know him for his comedy career.

Not only did Twitter find the tune, but they found the music video too, and it’s just as good.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Wins His First Primetime Emmy

“I think Eddie Murphy is trending because the young people found Party all the Time’,” one Twitter user wrote. “It’s lit.”

But as some others pointed out, “Party All The Time” isn’t Murphy’s only step into the music industry. In fact, the “Saturday Night Live” alum showed his singing chops in 2006’s “Dreamgirls”.

RELATED: KiKi Layne Shares Scoop On Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

Check out some of the other reaction:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP