Young Twitter Discovers Eddie Murphy’s 1985 Single ‘Party All The Time’

The youngsters of Twitter just discovered Eddie Murphy had a recording career and they’ve officially lost their minds.

Murphy’s rediscovered track from 1985, called “Party All The Time”, is a shock to young fans who mostly know him for his comedy career.

Not only did Twitter find the tune, but they found the music video too, and it’s just as good.

“I think Eddie Murphy is trending because the young people found Party all the Time’,” one Twitter user wrote. “It’s lit.”

I think Eddie Murphy is trending because the young people found “Party all the Time” …. it’s lit pic.twitter.com/KrPsHW7v0V — Tuxedo Ski Mask (@AllDaGoogleMaps) September 25, 2020

But as some others pointed out, “Party All The Time” isn’t Murphy’s only step into the music industry. In fact, the “Saturday Night Live” alum showed his singing chops in 2006’s “Dreamgirls”.

Seeing the shock by some of y’all not knowing Eddie Murphy had a music career leads me to believe that y’all have never seen Dream Girls pic.twitter.com/f8NbYKDyIe — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) September 25, 2020

Check out some of the other reaction:

the fact that Eddie Murphy is trending for this reason makes me feel old pic.twitter.com/1OjsTZ08xf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 25, 2020

I'm today years old when i found out Eddie Murphy was a singer https://t.co/wFrP0KDUi0 — Tony X (@soIoucity) September 25, 2020

This song is a legit banger. https://t.co/SKosICHeWm — nortouQ (@nortouQ) September 25, 2020