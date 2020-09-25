Lizzo Stars In Hot New Trailer For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

“Good As Hell” singer Lizzo is among the stars who will take to the stage during the fashion extravaganza, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 2.

The first edition of the show debuted in September 2019, with performances and appearances by a slew of stars.

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalía are just some of the acts who are slated to perform in round two.

Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani and Paloma Elsesser will also return to the Savage X Fenty stage to model the latest lingerie styles.

New celebs including Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, Chika, Miss 5th Avenue and Jaida Essence Hall will make their Savage X Fenty fashion show debut.

RiRi, who is executive producer and creative director of the production, previously shared a teaser on Instagram.

In the video, the music and fashion icon can be seen walking outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, equipped with a face mask and clear face shield.

The fall 2020 collection will be available to shop on Amazon and the Savage X Fenty website, ranging in sizes 30A to 42H/46DDD and XS to 3X.