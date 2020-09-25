Keira Knightley Fails To Remember Who She Played In ‘Star Wars’

It was one of the first big movies that she ever appeared in, but Keira Knightley hardly remembers anything about starring in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”.

The actress, 35, took on the role of Sabé, Queen Amidala’s double, in the 1999 movie.

In a new interview with ComingSoon.net, Knightley failed to even recall her character’s name in the sci-fi flick.

“Your character survived, whereas Padmé did not,” the interviewer noted.

“Wait a minute. Who did I play? Was I not Padmé?” asked Knightley.

After the interviewer informed the actress that she played Sabé, she replied, “Do you know, I saw the film once. I think I was 12 when I did it and it came out and I saw it the year after. And I’ve never seen it again. So, I played Sabé and she didn’t die? Okay!”

The British star was later asked if she had any intention of reprising her role as Sabé for a new instalment of the franchise.

Knightley laughed, “Reprising the character I can’t even remember the name of? No, there hasn’t.”