Real ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Motel Is About To Go On The Real Estate Market

Fans of “Schitt’s Creek” will soon have the chance to own the iconic property featured in the Emmy-winning series, when the real life Rosebud Motel soon goes on the real estate market.

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeps Comedy Category At Emmys

Speaking to the Orangeville Banner, owner Jesse Tipping revealed that the motel in Orangeville, Ont. will be “up for sale next month.”

Used as the filming location for the hit comedy series, which swept the comedy categories at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, the property features eight apartment-style rooms and a three-bedroom dwelling.

RELATED: Sarah Levy Has The Best Reaction To ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeping The Comedy Category At The Emmys

Tipping also revealed how “Schitt’s Creek” fans have travelled from all over the world to visit the motel. “We just kind of let them enjoy it, because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it,” he said.

While the asking price isn’t yet available, Tipping admitted that he doesn’t “think it will be tough [to sell].”

RELATED: Dan Levy Talks ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Emmy Sweep And Whether The Show Might Ever Come Back: ‘I Hope We Do’

“Schitt’s Creek” scooped up a whopping nine Emmy wins, including Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Plus, the actors who played the Rose family on the series won all of the comedy acting categories. Eugene Levy won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Catherine O’Hara took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series trophy, Dan Levy struck gold in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category and Annie Murphy accepted the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series prize.