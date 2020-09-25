Vanessa Bryant Announces Second Book ‘Epoca: The River Of Sand’ From Kobe’s Fantasy Series

Kobe Bryant‘s legacy continues with the release of another one of his books, Epoca: The River of Sand. Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Friday to share news of the upcoming sports fantasy novel, which is the second instalment in the Epoca series. The first, Epoca: The River of Sand, was released in November.

The late Los Angeles Laker wrote the book with Ivy Claire, who discussed her experience writing the tale in the Instagram video Vanessa shared. The River Sand follows two young track-and-field athletes, Pretia and Rovi, who are eager to become victorious in the upcoming Junior Epic Games.

As the second and final Epoca book, it celebrates Kobe vision for the series, which was meant to contain at least four novels, with a touching afterword that details the journey of growth he intended for the powerful characters, per the press release.

Vanessa played a critical role in the completion of the book and worked closely with Ivy to ensure that it lives up to Kobe’s legacy. Granity Studios will release Epoca: The River of Sand on Dec. 15, 2020.