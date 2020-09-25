Jennifer Lopez Celebrates National Daughter’s Day With Adorable Video Of Daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez and her look-a-like daughter Emme shared the sweetest messages to each other in honour of National Daughter’s Day.

Lopez took to Instagram on Friday to post a video in which Emme calls her “the best mom” ever.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Teams Up With Maluma For 2-Song Collab ‘Pa Ti’ & ‘Lonely’

“Hi mom! I just want to let you know that you’re the best mom — actually, you’re over there — yeah, you’re the best mom in the whole entire world, and I couldn’t ask for a better one,” says the 12-year-old singer.

“And I really miss you, and I love you, and yeah,” she continues. “Well I want to make this before you come over because it’s supposed to be a surprise. But yeah, I really love you and you’re the best mom in the whole entire world, and I don’t know what I would do without you — well, technically nothing. But I don’t know what I would do without you and I love you very much.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Talks New Children’s Book ‘Lord Help Me’

Then Emme tells her superstar mom to watch the video whenever she’s feeling “sad” or misses her.

“Because I miss you too,” Emme adds.

JLo shared the video with her followers on Instagram, captioning the sentimental clip: “Happy #nationaldaughtersday to this lil coconut… you are my sunshine and my whole heart.”

Just months after making her debut on the world’s biggest stage, halftime at the Super Bowl, Emme announced that she is creating a brand new children’s book.

The talented pre-teen is gearing up to publish her first-ever book of prayers for kids around the world, titled Lord Help Me.

RELATED: Michelle Obama & Jennifer Lopez Bond Over Their Kids’ Remote Schooling

The youngster chatted with People magazine about her new project, revealing the prayers in her book help her navigate challenges both “big and small.”

“I really hope children are able to learn to pray, share the book and spread the power of prayer after reading it,” Emme said, adding that she and her twin brother Max bonded over prayer.

“Max and I have a special relationship,” she said. “Since we were very little, I could always understand him when no one else could.”