Gigi Hadid Shares Photo Of Newborn Daughter Snuggled In Gift From ‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift

New mom Gigi Hadid showed off an adorable photo of her newborn daughter amidst some gift from her “aunties” Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift.

In the photo she shared on Instagram Story, the model’s baby girl — whom she shares with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik — is seen wearing a tiny Versace sweatshirt.

This, Hadid wrote in a caption, is a gift give to her by “auntie” Donatella Versace.

In addition, the baby is snuggled beneath a pink blanket from “auntie” Taylor Swift, who “made this.”

The pink blanket appears similar to the one that Swift recently gave to another new mom, Katy Perry, who took to Instagram to show off the pink satin blanket, embroidered with “Baby Bloom.”

Hadid and Malik announced via Instagram earlier this week that their baby arrived last weekend.