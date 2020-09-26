Queen Guitarist Brian May Opens Up About ‘Long Climb Back’ Recovering From Heart Attack

Back in May, Queen guitarist Brian May revealed he had been “very near death” after suffering what he described as a “small heart attack” brought about by three congested arteries in his heart.

The 73-year-old musician is opening up about his health scare telling The Times that he’s got “a long climb back” as he continues to recover.

“I’ve had complications due to the drugs I’m on, one of which was a stomach explosion that nearly killed me,” he said.

“The heart attack was a symbol of an arterial disease, but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t have high cholesterol and I was exercising through the tour, so why did it happen?” he continued. “At least I now have a heart that is working far better than it was.”

Earlier this year, May shared a video on Instagram addressing his “Sheer Heart Attack”, admitting that even though he survived he was oddly able to experience what it would have been like if he hadn’t.

“This is going to sound really strange, but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes. I often think that at funerals, all these people come and say these wonderful things about the person that’s gone but he or she can’t hear it,” he explained.

“I’m lucky, I got to hear it – so my life is complete,” added May. “Yeah, I’m sorry if that sounds weird, but I can’t compare it with anything.”

