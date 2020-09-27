Max Ehrich Says Claim He Learned Of Breakup With Demi Lovato From Tabloid Is ‘The God’s Honest Truth’

Demi Lovato’s split from Max Ehrich took many people by surprise — including, apparently, Ehrich himself.

The couple had announced their engagement in July after a whirlwind few months of dating; on Sept. 24, ET Canada confirmed that the engagement was off and they had split.

On Saturday, Ehrich shared a few words about the breakup on Instagram Story, indicating he was blindsided by the news.

“Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote.

“While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people,” he continued, signing off by writing “God bless,” accompanied by a dove emoji.

A source disputed Ehrich’s post while talking to People.

“Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press,” they said.

However, Ehrich subsequently released a statement via Instagram Story insisting his account of learning he was dumped is “God’s honest truth.”

“I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid,” he wrote.

“This is the God’s honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job.”

Despite Ehrich’s assertions, a source told E! News that “he is lying.”

According to the source, “Demi did tell him beforehand,” insisting that he’s “just trying to stay relevant. Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step.”

A separate source previously claimed that the two “were arguing a lot. There has been a lot of tension and Demi left him to get a clear head.”