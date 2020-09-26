Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photos Of Daughters: ‘These Two Beautiful Powerhouses’

Charlize Theron is celebrating National Daughter’s Day by shining the spotlight on her two daughters.

On Friday, the “Old Guard” star, 45, marked the occasion by paying tribute to her girls, August, 5, and Jackson, 8.

“My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that featured an assortment of family photos featuring her daughters.

“I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay ❤️,” Theron added.

Theron hasn’t often featured her kids on social media, but is apparently becoming more open to the idea.

Back in August, in fact, she shared a screenshot on Instagram, taken during the virtual celebration for her 45th birthday.