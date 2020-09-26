Christina Anstead Breaks Silence After Split From Husband Ant: ‘I Never Thought I Would Have 2 Baby Daddies’

One week after announcing that she and husband Ant Anstead were separating after less than two years of marriage, Christina Anstead is breaking her silence.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old star of HGTV Canada‘s “Flip or Flop” and “Christina on the Coast” shared a lengthy statement on Instagram.

After outlining a bit about her background, she wrote, “I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet.”

She continued by addressing her recent split from Ant, whom she married in December 2018, just two years after her divorce from first husband (and current “Flip or Flop” co-star) Tarek El Moussa. She shares two children with El Moussa and one with Anstead.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she added. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls.”

Rather than dwell on negativity, she wrote, “I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumours about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed.”

She added: “I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better…. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote last week to announce her second marriage was ending.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” she added. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”