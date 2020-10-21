Rose Leslie Dishes On Expecting Baby With Kit Harington: ‘I Can’t Wait To Meet The Newest Member Of Our Family’

Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie are preparing for a new arrival.

The 33-year-old actress, who portrayed Jon Show’s ill-fated love interest Ygritte on “Game of Thrones”, is expecting the couple’s first child. She showed off her baby bump in a photo shoot for the latest issue of Britain’s Make Magazine.

“I am thrilled to be expecting. I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” Leslie told the New York Post. In the meantime, the couple are loving life with their pandemic puppy. “It was a wonderful thing… If we hadn’t been forced to stay behind our front door, we couldn’t properly train her and make sure she didn’t poop all over the house.”

In her interview with Make Magazine, Leslie discusses her newlywed life with Harington, also 33, whom she married last year after betting engaged in 2017.

Discussing the couple’s recently purchased Tudor manor house in East Anglia, Leslie describes the home as “the house that Jon Snow built.”

“It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it,” she dishes. “I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.”

While she doesn’t discuss her pregnancy with the magazine, her description of the home would certainly suit an expectant mother.